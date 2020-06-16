Lego Super Mario expansion sets revealed featuring King Boo, Yoshi, Toad, and more

The full range of the new Lego Super Mario collection has been revealed and includes a variety of expansion sets, character packs, and power-up packs.

The new expansions that have been revealed for the new Lego Super Mario Line will launch on August 1, 2020. Each different expansion lets you play around on new levels that present varying challenges the Mario figure can interact with, as well as introduce new characters to the experience. The new expansion sets include:

Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (£44.99 / $49.99)

Desert Pokey Expansion Set (£17.99 / $19.99)

Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (£17.99 / $19.99)

Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (£24.99 / $29.99)

Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set (£24.99 / $29.99)

Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (£74.99 / $69.99)

Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (£34.99 / $39.99) - available only with select retailers

King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (£44.99 / $49.99) - available only with select retailers

LEGO Super Mario can Jump, stomp and swing on 8 new Expansion Sets featuring Yoshi, King Boo, Thwomp and more! The adventure begins on 1st August 🙌 #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario #Nintendo Pre-order your Starter Course: https://t.co/kWpJFuzcG8 pic.twitter.com/AWAzepcZlIJune 16, 2020

Alongside the new expansions, character packs have also been announced. Retailing at £3.49 / $4.99, there are ten collectible enemy characters that come in blind bags. Each bag contains a buildable character with an action tag that can be added to levels, with the likes of Paragoomba, Spiny, Fuzzy, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Eep Cheep, Bob-omb, Blooper, Urchin, and Peepa.

Power-up packs complete the full range, with Lego also revealing that you can also get new outfits for the Mario figure to unlock new features and powers. The suits include Cat Mario, Builder Mario, Propeller Mario, and Fire Mario.

(Image credit: Lego Group / Nintendo)

The upcoming Lego experience is also compatible with a free Lego Super Mario app, which is a supporting feature. The app provides building instructions with zoom and rotating viewing tools and also keeps track of your scores when you're playing with the different sets. It also gives you suggestions for what you can do with the different builds, as well as a forum to share your own ideas.

