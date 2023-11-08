I keep getting distracted by America's Ass and Kevin Feige in this new Lego Avengers Tower set

The rumored Lego Avengers Tower is real, comes with 31 minifigures, and basically needs a room of its own to stand in. (At over 5,000 pieces, this thing is big.) But that's not what's grabbing my attention. No - it's Kevin Feige and his baseball cap, along with the butt of a certain Captain.

A miniature version of the MCU head honcho (armed with his signature headgear) leads a small army of heroes in Marvel's latest kit, including Iron Man, Hulk, and Black Widow. It's a fun and fitting addition considering how Lego Avengers Tower is based on the building as seen in the movies, but it also tickles me that Earth's Mightiest Heroes are being joined by the person with the greatest superpower of all - their boss.

Speaking of characters, you can recreate some of the best moments from the franchise using those minifigs - like the "puny god" encounter with Loki as well as the time-heist that brought us America's Ass.

Yes, you have enough Cap figures to set up your very own America's Ass homage.

This kit is due to land at Lego's own store this November 24, and you can get a look at it before it goes on pre-order here.

Lego Avengers Tower

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $499.99 / £429.99 Release date November 24 Ages 18+ Pieces 5,201 Minifigures 31 Item number 76269

By the looks of it, this is basically the ultimate MCU Lego kit - in terms of size and nods to the films, it rivals many of the best Lego sets. Alongside the tower itself (which features multiple rooms like the lobby seen in Endgame, a lab, and a section with a cracked floor for Hulk to 'smash' Loki against), you're getting plenty of iconic elements fans can geek out over. A quinjet to park on the roof? Check. An alien space whale thing for Hulk and Thor to battle? Absolutely. A set of SHIELD guards, with a future version of Tony Stark hidden amongst them? Yep, that's there too. It's a 30in/90cm-tall monster filled with detail.

Here are the figures that appear in the pack:

Tony Stark

x2 Iron Man suits (MK VI and MK VII)

Captain America

Captain America with helmet

Thor

Black Widow

Hawkeye

Hulk

Nick Fury

Loki

Pepper Potts

War Machine

Falcon

Wanda Maximoff

Vision

The Wasp (with mini Ant-Man)

Wong

Erik Selvig

Secretary Pierce

x2 SHIELD guards

Tony Stark in SHIELD uniform

Helen Cho

x4 Chitauri

Ultron sentry

Although this kit doesn't beat the 7K pieces of the Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon, or the enormous Eiffel Tower that weighs in at 10,000 bricks, Lego Avengers Tower is still on the large side so far as sets go. That, and the repetition needed to build something this massive, is why it has an 18+ rating.

Avengers Tower comes out on November 24, and it's a good idea to get it before November 27. If you do, you'll also receive a free Lego Marvel Taxi set with one of New York's iconic yellow taxis and four mini-figures - Black Panther, a taxi driver, and two outriders.

Despite coming out at the right time, I doubt this will qualify for this year's sale. For what you can expect, check in on our guide to Black Friday Lego deals.