Lego The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) review: “Avengers, assemble! Then apply stickers, stickers, and more stickers..."

Lego The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) is a neat little 18+ set let down by a high volume of tricky stickers and a hefty price tag. But shortcomings aside, if you’re a Marvel fan looking for a space-saving display piece to adorn your dorm room or office, this is still a great, tasteful way to convey your love of the MCU or Marvel Comics in general.

The S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier (No. 64) is one of the most iconic ships in the Marvel universe, but for the longest time, the only way you could get hold of a movie-accurate model was spending out on the brilliant, but huge and expensive, SHIELD Helicarrier (76042). So when I heard the good folks at Billund were bringing out the midi-scale Lego The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) for adult collectors, I thought this was an excellent move.

After all, the return of Star Wars’ much-anticipated midi-scale Lego Millennium Falcon (75375) was one of the best Lego Star Wars sets of 2024. However, it’s worth noting that the Falcon model is larger in scale, since it’s supposed to be a much smaller ship than a Helicarrier, meaning it’s inherently more detailed. It also features considerably more pieces, which puts the Helicarrier at a bit of a disadvantage in comparison.

If the pride of S.H.I.E.L.D. is going to be considered one of the best Lego sets, it’s got to pull something pretty special out of the bag. Will it be a thrilling culmination of everything that’s gone before it, like Endgame? Or a follow-up that doesn't quite hit the mark à la Age of Ultron? Let’s find out…

Lego The Avengers Helicarrier features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $79.99/£69.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 509 Minifigures 0 Height 7” (18cm) Width 8.5” (22cm) Depth 13” (33cm) Item Number 76295

A small-scale version of the Avengers craft

Designed for display

Doesn't feature any minifigures

Unlike the previous SHIELD Helicarrier, this is a much smaller model than that 31-inch behemoth (perfect for displaying on a shelf, in other words). It also comes with a stand and doesn't boast any interactive elements or minifigures. That means it's aimed squarely at grown-ups as a display piece. Sorry, young builders: this isn't a playset.

Lego Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier build

509 pieces

Laborious sticker placement

Simple and speedy build

The Lego Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) is only 509 pieces, spread across four bagged sections, meaning it comes together very quickly for an 18+ set. I spent less than two hours building it at a leisurely pace, so you could easily put this together in an evening, preferably while you watch The Avengers in the background! But before I get into the build, it’s worth noting that you’ll be hard pressed to find another set of this size with more stickers (nearly 30!). So, if you’re not keen on Lego sets with stickers, do factor that in.

Not only will you be applying a lot of stickers, but they’re highly visible, meaning you’ll want to get them right. And since most of them reside on the runways, lining them up neatly is very difficult indeed. The sticker placement really is the hardest part of the build, though, with no complex Technic constructions, so I can see younger Lego Marvel fans enjoying some supervised building, too.

... you’ll be hard pressed to find another set of this size with more stickers (nearly 30)."

When it comes to the build itself, you begin by tackling the hull before laying down the tiles that make up the first landing strip. Both strips are almost entirely covered by stickers. The pair of engines are next, which come together nicely with good use of some orange studs and clip pieces. You then build up the underside of the hull before attaching the turbines. This can prove slightly fiddly since the rods that hold the turbines in place are prone to popping off at this stage in the build.

After constructing the turbine surrounds, you make the base for the second-tier runway. A little tile detailing and the construction of the runway itself – again with the stickers – ensues, before moving onto the command superstructure. The stand is built last and features a nice, printed plaque (the only printed piece in the set) with Lego and Marvel logos and “Helicarrier.” It attaches to the craft via a 2x8 set of studs and while care must be taken when moving the model not to knock the Helicarrier off its stand, this is adequate for display purposes.

Lego The Avengers Helicarrier design

Great representation of the craft from the movie

Neat details like a mini Quinjet

Steep price-per-piece ratio

I think the Lego Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) looks best when viewed from a top-down angle. The designers have really nailed its unusual form and the slanted runway in particular, although the fixed turbines do feel like a missed opportunity; it would have been nice if they spun. To my eye, the hull is not quite as bulbous as the real thing, particularly at the front end. The result is a sleeker-looking Helicarrier. But I’m being picky here. Overall, it’s a great-looking representation of a rather complex-shaped craft at a tricky scale.

There are some nice little details, too. The command superstructure looks good, and I love the pair of engines at the rear, with great use of clips and bar handles to recreate some tricky angles. Even the underside looks decent with number 64 stickers present and a cutaway with blue transparent tiles to represent the rear opening in the hull.

Lego has also gone to the trouble of representing a Quinjet via a 1x2 sloped curve and a 1x2 half circle, and F-35 Lightning II fighters via 1x1 quarter tiles, which is nice. But even these tiny pieces are arguably a little bit too big, so I can’t help but wonder how the designers would have utilized a larger piece count like the midi-scale Millennium Falcon (75375) and its 921 pieces.

This brings me to the price. Price-per-piece ratios aren’t a wholly accurate reflection of a set’s value, due to the irregular size of Lego bricks. But with this set’s $79.99 / £69.99 price tag averaging around 15.7¢ / 13.8p per piece, it’s steep. Especially when you consider there’s only one printed brick and no new minifigures to design and tool.

Should you buy the Lego Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier?

The Lego Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) looks great and will make a lovely display piece for MCU and Marvel Comics fans, especially next to its behemoth counterpart, The SHIELD Helicarrier (76042), one of the largest Lego Marvel sets ever created. But it’s the wealth of stickers and the hefty price-per-piece ratio that lets this little set down. It can feel like much of the short build is spent painstakingly applying stickers, and although Lego’s designers should be praised for creating such a faithful recreation of the Helicarrier with only 509 pieces, I’d love to know what they could have done with a piece count more akin to the superb midi-scale Millennium Falcon (75375).

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Criteria Notes Score Build experience Although it's impressive to see what Lego have managed to do with just 509 pieces, the amount of stickers sour the experience. 3/5 Accessibility Most of the set isn't a headache to construct, but the stickers are incredibly fiddly. 3/5 Instruction quality While it takes things step by step so you don't get too lost, the instructions don't include highlights around the bricks like other books, which means you've got to hunt for whatever you need to add. 4/5 Extra features Due to the size of the piece, there aren't many hidden details tucked away here. The best we have are little studs to represent aircraft on the runway. 3/5

Buy it if...

✅ You’ve limited space for display

Even modest Lego sets take up a lot of space, collectively, so if you’ve got precious little room to display your collection, a midi-scale model like The Avengers Helicarrier is a great way to go.

✅ You have The SHIELD Helicarrier (76042)

If you already own the bigger version of Helicarrier No. 64, then this midi-scale model is just begging to be displayed alongside it.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't like stickers

Stickers are a necessary evil, but the stickers in this set are many and tricky to apply.

❌ It's this or the midi-scale Falcon

If you’re a Lego Marvel and Star Wars fan and only have the funds/room for one set, my preference would be the midi-scale Millennium Falcon (75375).

How we tested the Lego The Avengers Helicarrier

Disclaimer I purchased this Lego set myself.

I built the Lego The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) in one sitting in under two hours. It sat on display for a couple of weeks and I spent plenty of time handling the finished model during the photo shoot. I have an extensive and varied Lego collection that stretches right back to the early 90s, so I’m in a great position to critique Billund’s latest sets.

