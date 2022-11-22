Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom claims the title of Most Wanted Game at the Golden Joystick Awards

By Ali Jones
published

There's a lot of hype around the Breath of the Wild sequel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is this year's Most Wanted Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022.

Every year there's one game that seems to rise above all others on players' wishlists. In the past, the Most Wanted Award has been claimed by the likes of Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part II. Given the enduring love for Breath of the Wild, perhaps it's no surprise that Tears of the Kingdom should top that list this year.

That said, it's still an impressive achievement for the upcoming sequel, given that this year's shortlist was pretty stacked. Tears of the Kingdom won out against the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and both Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

For all that anticipation, the next Legend of Zelda game remains mired in mystery. We do know it's set to release in May 2023, but it's proved tricky to tell what Link will be up to on his return to Hyrule. Nintendo seems to be keeping its cards close to its chest - understandable given the sheer weight of expectation on its shoulders - and as such we still have a lot to learn about how Tears of the Kingdom will play, and how exactly it will connect to the story of Breath of the Wild.

No matter how Tears of the Kingdom plays out, however, its fans and developers alike will no doubt be hoping that it'll be putting in a strong showing at next year's Golden Joystick Awards.

