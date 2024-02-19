New Amazon show from Fool Me Once author gets first look featuring Hunger Games star as filming begins

We have our first look at the new Prime Video series Lazarus, the latest small-screen adaptation of a Harlan Coben mystery novel.

The Hunger Games and Daisy Jones & the Six star Sam Claflin was photographed filming in Manchester, England, as reported by Digital Spy, looking pensive in one shot and angry in another, pointing at a teenager wearing a school uniform.

Per Prime Video's official synopsis, "Lazarus follows a man who returns home after his father's suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago."

Claflin plays Laz, a forensic psychologist, while Bill Nighy is his late father, Dr. Lazarus – he was also a psychologist and a beloved figure within the community. Killing Eve's Alexandra Roach plays Laz's other sister Jenna.

The last adaptation of one of Coben's novels took the small screen by storm: Fool Me Once, released on Netflix this past January, quickly rocketed up the streamer's charts and is now one of the platform's most-watched English-language TV shows ever, overtaking The Witcher season 1. The limited series stars Michelle Keegan as Maya, a veteran and widow whose world is turned upside down when she sees her murdered husband (Richard Armitage) enter her home as an intruder on her nanny cam.

