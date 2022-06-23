Laura Linney reveals she hasn’t watched the Ozark finale as she addresses alternate endings

Laura Linney revealed she’s not quite ready to say goodbye to Ozark yet. Not only did the Wendy Byrde actor say that she’d sign up for more episodes, but she also explained she’s yet to watch the season 4 finale.

Ozark came to a climactic end on Netflix back in April with a dramatic – and tragic for some – final episode. "I haven’t seen it," Linney told Vulture (opens in new tab) when she was asked about her thoughts on it. "I don’t know what they chose. I’m very bad at watching myself and I’m particularly bad at watching things that I really loved doing because it’s going to change the minute I see it. I really can’t comment on it."

The star was then quizzed on what the different endings to the show were, which she shut down over her comment on the moments they "chose" in the finale. Linney replied: "No. I’m not going to do that," explaining she doesn’t think it’s her job to comment on viewer reactions to the show.

While we might not ever find this out, it is possible we may get some more from Ozark. "I’m having real withdrawal from Ozark," Linney continued, revealing she’d sign up for more. "Everything about it worked. All the right people were in the right positions."

A potential spin-off has been addressed by showrunner Chris Mundy, who shared his thoughts on continuing the story. "It's definitely something that people have talked about a bunch," Mundy said to TVLine (opens in new tab). "There's nothing definitive. We're lucky that people seem to really like the show so there's obviously going to be some interest there." Watch this space…

Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows available to stream now.