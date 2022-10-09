Laura Kinney returns to the spotlight in X-23: Deadly Regenesis

Laura Kinney, the second Wolverine, is getting her own limited series in 2023 which brings her back to the name X-23, a clone designation given to Laura by the genetic engineers that created her from the original Wolverine's DNA, as announced during the Women of Marvel panel at New York Comic Con 2022.

Titled X-23: Deadly Regenesis, the five issue limited series starts in March 2023, and is written by Erica Schultz with art by Edgar Salazar and a cover from Kalman Andrasofszky.

And that's … really all we know. Marvel hasn't offered up any further information about the plot or concept of the limited series aside from the title and creative team, as is sometimes the way they make their announcements during panels at cons.

We can extrapolate (X-trapolate?) a little bit of information just based on the tiny bits of information we do know, primarily that the story is likely to deal with aspects of Laura Kinney/Wolverine/X-23's past as a genetically engineered mutant assassin with the healing factor, heightened senses, and adamantium claws of the original Wolverine.

The limited series title, Deadly Regenesis, calls to mind the title of the mid-'00s X-Men event 'Deadly Genesis' in which it was revealed that Professor X had another class of mutant students in between the original X-Men and the Giant-Size X-Men team that formed in the '70s.

So there could be an even deeper connection to a mystery from Laura Kinney's past afoot in the story, and perhaps some secrets to be revealed.

