Lara Croft Collection pops up on ESRB website

A surprise rating on the ESRB website has revealed a new "Lara Croft Collection" is coming to Switch.

Whilst the rating (opens in new tab) doesn't reveal what "two action-adventure games" are included in the collection, rumor has it, this is in fact the Switch ports for two Tomb Raider titles that was announced a couple of years ago (opens in new tab) as part of Tomb Raider's 25th anniversary celebrations.

If true, that means both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are on the way to Switch, marking the first time Lara has appeared on the platform.

"This is a collection of two action-adventure games in which players help Lara Croft and her allies search for artifacts to stop ancient gods from destroying the world" the rating summary says. "From a 3/4-overhead perspective, players traverse jungle ruins and ancient temples, solve puzzles, and battle hordes of enemy creatures (e.g., dinosaurs, giant scarabs, stone demons).

"Players use spears, pistols, machine guns, and rifles to defeat enemy forces in fast-paced combat. Battles are accompanied by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and screen-shaking effects. Some creatures break apart into pieces and/or emit splashes of yellow liquid when hit. Red blood is depicted in a handful of instances: large stains appearing as a creature is crushed between spiked rollers; a book page stained with blood drops. The word “bastard” is heard in the game."

The consensus of the board is to give the two games is a moderate "Teen" rating for its "mild blood, mild language, and violence".

Core Design co-founder Jeremy Heath-Smith always believed that Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider franchise was destined for success (opens in new tab).

In a new interview featured in this month's Retro Gamer (opens in new tab), Heath-Smith said: "The way we had the 3D engine, the graphics and level design had never been done before, so people were blown away by that.

"Secondly, there was this female character bouncing around the screen, shooting dinosaurs and tigers, and everything she shouldn't have been shooting! That was a recipe for success. It was never going to fail, looking back at it now."

