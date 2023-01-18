PowerWash Simulator Tomb Raider DLC will let you clean up Lara Croft's filthy home

PowerWash Simulator is adding Tomb Raider DLC as a free addition for all players, letting you blast away the filth that's apparently covering Lara Croft's home.

Developer FutureLab also announced that PowerWash Simulator is coming to PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on January 31. And while the Tomb Raider DLC releases on the same day, it's not exclusive to the aforementioned platforms - it'll be a free download for Xbox and PC players as well.

Officially titled the Tomb Raider Special Pack, the expansion adds Croft Manor as PowerWash Simulator's newest wacky level. For whatever reason, the exterior and interior of Lara Croft's home has been absolutely covered in muck, and so naturally it's your job to blast it all away and return the manor - as well as some of the adventurer's trusted vehicles - to its former glory.



"What Tomb Raider fan hasn't explored Croft Manor and thought 'Winston could really use some help with these grounds! I would love to power wash this place!'?" said Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider general manager Dallas Dickinson. "Now, with the help of Square Enix Collective and FuturLab that's not only possible, but immensely satisfying as well."

For the uninitiated, PowerWash Simulator is billed as something of a relaxing, chill-out type game, and for GR's Heather Wald, it succeeds in spades. "PowerWash Simulator is a cleaner's paradise. But even if being neat and tidy isn't your bag in real life, developer FuturLab's turns what can so often be a chore into a somewhat relaxing affair," she wrote last year.

