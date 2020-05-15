Lance Reddick is recording new voice work for Destiny 2's Zavala from his closet

Lance Reddick, the voice of Destiny 2 Titan Vanguard Zavala, is busily recording new lines for the famous Awoken from his home closet.

Reddick shared a video of his impromptu VO setup on Twitter . Closets aren't ideal for voice work, obviously, but a small enclosed space surrounded by sound-absorbing clothes is much better than an empty room.

"As you can see, I'm in the closet," he says. "We got a little microphone setup so that I can do a little voice over work. I'm about to go record some new stuff for Destiny." Reddick adds, "That's right, whether I wanted to or not," referring to one of Zavala's Strike intros from the original Destiny that spawned the beloved 'Whether we wanted to or not' meme .

Destiny fans... new stuff coming at ya. Check out my voiceover setup. #Destiny2 @DestinyTheGame pic.twitter.com/ARS8AQsvXeMay 15, 2020

Zavala played a major role in the opening cutscene for the Season of the Worthy - when he and Ana Bray boarded the Almighty as it began its crash course for the Tower - so he'll probably be a central figure in the season finale cutscene as well. It's safe to assume that's what Reddick's recording for now. Reddick may also be working with Bungie on lines for Season 11, which is scheduled to kick off on June 9. Failing that, perhaps Zavala has a role in one of the impending disasters that dataminers believe will hit Destiny in the next few months.