Lady Gaga shares first official image of her and Adam Driver in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has shared the first official image from her next acting project – Ridley Scott's upcoming movie, House of Gucci.

Standing against a snowy mountain backdrop, the photo (captioned "Mr and Mrs Gucci" in Italian) shows Gaga and her co-star Adam Driver kitted out in monochrome turtlenecks – Driver is giving us Chris Evans in Knives Out vibes, while Gaga is accessorizing with decadent gold jewellery and a white fluffy hat.

Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci pic.twitter.com/HiBjiKz6jZMarch 9, 2021 See more

In House of Gucci, Driver is playing Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci, while Gaga plays his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. The movie, based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, will focus on Gucci’s murder – Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995.

The internet went wild for the photo too, with Twitter users comparing the pair in their retro get-up to everyone from their New Jersey grandparents to critical theorists . We weren't the only ones getting Knives Out vibes from Driver's sweater, either – the movie's Twitter account jumped in to claim the pic as a still from Knives Out 2.

naw this is from knives out 2 https://t.co/WfRsx2XIhDMarch 9, 2021 See more

Alongside the turtlenecked couple, Jeremy Irons will play Rodolfo Gucci , Maurizio’s father (despite reports last this year that suggested Robert De Niro was in talks for the role), while Jared Leto and Al Pacino are also on board to star, playing Paolo Gucci and Aldo Gucci respectively.