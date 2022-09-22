The first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new movie Knock at the Cabin teases a creepy, terrifying home invasion

The first trailer for Knock at the Cabin, M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, is finally here. The clip, which you can see above, teases a suspense-filled, creepy home invasion nightmare for a vacationing family.

Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge star as two dads named Andrew and Eric taking their young daughter Wen, played by Kristen Cui, on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods. While there, Wen sees a mysterious man walking through the trees – then come the heavy, terrifying knocks on the cabin door. To Andrew and Eric's horror, the intruders are armed with some nasty-looking weapons. When the strangers break in, they tie Andrew and Eric to chairs, and Dave Bautista's character warns them that they must make a terrible choice to save the world from the apocalypse.

"One week finished on [Knock at the Cabin] such intricate performances this week. Very dark, emotional film," Shyamalan said of the film back in April. "One take shook me up so much I had to walk away to collect myself. Hopefully you'll feel it as well when you guys see it."

The film is an adaptation of Paul Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World and will be Shyamalan's fifteenth feature film, following 2021's Old. Despite being released amid the pandemic, the film grossed $90 million at the worldwide box office. Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn round out the Knock at the Cabin cast.

Knock at the Cabin arrives February 3, 2023. In the meantime, see our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else coming soon.