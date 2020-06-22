New The King's Man trailer teases the Kingsmen's battle with Rasputin

The King's Man trailer has arrived, teasing the Kingsman prequel's non-Eggsy starring adventure. Despite being set in the past, though, the threat has never been greater as the private secret service faces down a collaboration of the greatest evil masterminds in history.

The new trailer for The King's Man – which was originally intended to reach cinemas November 15, 2019, before being pushed back to February 14, 2020, and then September 18, 2020 – showcases Rhys Ifans' take on Rasputin. We also glance at Captain America: Civil War actor Daniel Brühl's Felix Yusupov – the man who would eventually plot to kill Rasputin – and Tom Hollander playing three roles: King of England, George V; the last German Emperor, Wilhelm II; and Nicholas II, the last Emperor of all Russia. Together, they have a plan to wipe out millions of people.

Ralph Fiennes leads the Kingsman, playing an older gentleman who trains a young man (Harris Dickinson) to become a member of the secret guard. Sound familiar? It's the same dynamic seen in the other Kingsman movies, which featured Colin Firth's Galahad teaching Egerton's Eggsy how to be an international man of mystery.

Other members of the star-studded cast include Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn, who directed the first two Kingsman movies, returns to helm the prequel, while Jane Goodman's also back as writer. And fear not, those Kingsman fans who already miss Eggsy - the youngster will be back in the already announced third main-story Kingsman movie.