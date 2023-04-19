Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon runtime confirmed

After weeks of rumors, Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, finally has confirmed runtime. The movie will clock in at three hours and 26 minutes, according to Deadline (opens in new tab) – not quite the alleged four hours that was recently reported, but still a pretty hefty runtime.

This makes Killers of the Flower Moon slightly shorter than Scorsese's last film, The Irishman, which was three hours and 29 minutes – this was a big jump up from the director's previous longest film, which was Goodfellas at two hours and 25 minutes.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes under mysterious circumstances that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. As well as directing, Scorsese penned the script with Dune and A Star is Born co-writer Eric Roth.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher played by Robert De Niro, while Lily Gladstone plays his Osage wife Mollie and Jesse Plemons is Tom White, the FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders. The cast also includes Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, but doesn't have a theatrical release date just yet. While we wait for Scorsese's latest to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting upcoming movies.