Martin Scorsese's next movie is four hours long

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival – and the movie is reportedly four hours long (opens in new tab).

Apple TV Plus announced last week Scorsese's new movie would get its own limited theatrical release. The news came after a report that Apple TV Plus is set to spend $1 billion a year specifically for theatrical releases.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes under mysterious circumstances that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Scorsese directed and co-wrote the script with Dune and A Star is Born writer Eric Roth. The adaptation was first announced back in 2017, shortly after the book's release.

The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and John Lithgow. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro), while Gladstone plays his Osage wife Mollie. Jesse Plemons stars as Tom White, the FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders. The film marks Scorsese and DiCaprio's seventh collaboration together, and eleventh for Scorsese and De Niro.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to hit theaters on October 6 before heading to Apple TV Plus on October 20. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.