Apple TV Plus movies could be heading to theaters

Apple reportedly plans to spend $1 billion a year to release its movies in theaters.

According to Bloomberg (opens in new tab), Apple has approached several movie studios about releasing its films in theaters this year. These films include Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, based on the novel of the same name by David Grann and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew Vaughn's Argylle starring Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell, and Ridley Scott's Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix as the famous French military commander.

Per the report, Apple plans to take these streaming-exclusive films and do more than just put them in theaters for a limited theatrical release: the company has reportedly vowed to put movies in "thousands of theaters for at least a month," though no actual plans have been finalized.

Apple TV Plus has an estimated subscriber account of 20 million and 40 million, fewer than other streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus. The transition to theaters would hopefully boost their subscriber count and "status" among Hollywood and its studios.

Apple TV is set to release Tetris, directed by BAFTA winner Jon S. Baird, on March 31, a biographical drama about the high-stakes legal battle surrounding the property rights to Tetris. Taron Egerton stars as Henk Rogers, the Dutch video game designer and engineer who discovered Tetrist in the 1980s. The film had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 15.

