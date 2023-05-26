In honor of its upcoming 20th anniversary, Lionsgate has partnered with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino to remaster his martial arts revenge thriller Kill Bill. According to Deadline, the studio has also bagged distribution rights to Kill Bill: Volume 2 and Jackie Brown, rounding up their number of Tarantino titles to eight.

"We've grown what is now Hollywood's largest portfolio of Tarantino films to include Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Death Proof in addition to the movies we just picked up," CEO Jon Feltheimer explained during the company's post-earning conference call, before confirming that the 4K version of Kill Bill will come out later this year.

"It was a coup for us to get the three Quentin Tarantino movies," added Jim Packer, head of worldwide television and digital. "We have eight, which gives our library a unique situation in Hollywood, and we want to take advantage of that."

Released in 2003, Kill Bill centers on Uma Thurman's assassin Beatrix Kiddo, AKA the Bride, as she embarks on a quest to find her ex-boss and his associates, after waking up from the coma they left her in on her wedding day four years earlier. Her murderous mission sees her cross paths with several of her former Deadly Viper colleagues, including O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu), Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah), Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox), and Budd (Michael Madsen), before she finally catches up to David Carradine's Bill – and the blood-spilling continues in its 2004 follow-up, which was released just six months later.

