KFC launches 4K, 240FPS gaming console with a built-in chicken warmer

Watch out, PS5 and Xbox Series X, the KFC gaming console is real. It's called the KFConsole, it's essentially a VR-ready high-end gaming PC, and it comes with a built-in chicken warmer. Boom, checkmate! Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Back in June, just after the PS5 reveal, KFC released a ridiculous trailer for the KFConsole, but everyone just figured they were joking. Turns out, they were dead serious. KFC, the chicken place, has teamed up with Cooler Master and launched a gaming console capable of 4K and 240FPS. The joint press release doesn't mention a price or release date, but I've reached out for clarification and will update this article if I hear back.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓.Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61IpDecember 22, 2020

"Moving forward from our initial teaser campaign earlier this year, we're so pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted; making the KFConsole a reality," said KFC PR boss Mark Cheevers. "We all know the console war is vicious, but we're very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry. This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like? If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch."

The complete specs haven't been revealed, but we know it's got an Intel Nuc 9 CPU, Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD, and judging from the prominence of "ray tracing" in the marketing from Cooler Master, an Nvidia GPU. Cooler Master also says the KFConsole has "a first of its kind hot swappable GPU slot" for easy upgrades. But who really cares about all that when it's got a chamber to keep your fried chicken warm?

It might be hard to get a KFConsole before Christmas, so check out our list of the best gifts for gamers for some last-minute alternatives.