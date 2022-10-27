Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to James Gunn's new top job at DC

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has responded to the news that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken the top job at DC Studios; he will be co-CEO along with Peter Safran, who's produced DC movies like Aquaman, Shazam!, and Gunn's own The Suicide Squad.

"I speak to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out. We have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May," Feige told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) when asked if he’d spoken to Gunn since the news of his new job title broke. "How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line."

Gunn made his start in the superhero world at Marvel, directing the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, before being fired from directing Vol. 3 in 2018 and eventually rehired. In the meantime, however, he signed up to direct 2021's The Suicide Squad for DC and went on to helm Peacemaker, a spin-off TV show, for HBO Max.

"We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when the news was first announced earlier this week. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. "

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives on Disney Plus on November 25, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following to the big screen on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new superhero movies coming our way.