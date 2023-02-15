Kevin Feige says Harrison Ford will be President of the United States in Captain America 4

Harrison Ford will be President of the United States in Captain America: New World Order, according to Kevin Feige.

"This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger," Feige told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible."

Ford takes over for the late William Hurt, who portrayed Thaddeus Ross in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

The fourth Captain America film sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take over as the titular captain, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah will direct a script from Falcon and Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Little is known about the film thus far, but Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader – who appeared in 2008's The Incredible Hulk – is set to reprise the role.

Ford is also playing Indiana Jones one last time in the currently untitled fifth film in the franchise, set for a June 30, 2023 release.

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.