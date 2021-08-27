Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 pre-load and file size reportedly leak

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 download size and pre-load times have seemingly been confirmed.

Twitter account PlayStationSize, which documents information about games coming to the PlayStation Store, posted to state that the PS5 version of the upcoming game will require a download of just over 17GB, although notes that there's potential for a day one patch to increase that file size.

🚨 Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5)▶️ Download Size : 17.052 GB (Without Day One Patch) 🟧 Pre-Load : September 19🟫 Launch : September 21🟨 #PS5 #KenaBridgeofSpirits⬜ @emberlab pic.twitter.com/TKFKpDiwviAugust 26, 2021 See more

The account also suggests that the game will be available to pre-load on September 19 ahead of its September 21 release date. 17GB isn't a huge game by modern standards, so it shouldn't take too long to download, but some extra time to get it installed ahead of release could be useful. Neither Sony nor developer Ember Lab has confirmed the pre-load, however, so don't factor it into your launch-day plans just yet.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was initially due to release in late 2020, but disruption caused by Covid-19 pushed that launch back to August. A subsequent three-week delay, which Ember Labs says was to provide time to polish the game, resulted in the new September release date.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to launch on PS4, PS5, and PC, initially on the Epic Games Store. Given that we're only a few weeks out from launch, that PC release could result in more information feeding through to corroborate what we've already learned, although Epic's storefront is traditionally a little more watertight than Valve's, so you may just have to wait until September 21 to be sure.

