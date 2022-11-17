Keanu Reeves to star in new movie directed by Jonah Hill

Keanu Reeves is set to star in Outcome, a new movie directed by Jonah Hill.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Hill co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods and will produce the film under Hill's Strong Baby production banner. Plot details have not yet been released, but the project is set to the market before Christmas, with several studios and streaming platforms eager to bid on the distribution rights.

Hill made his directorial debut in 2018 with A24's Mid90s, a coming-of-age comedy-drama loosely based on his own childhood. The movie stars Sunny Suljic (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) as Stevie, a 13-year-old kid living in Los Angeles who starts hanging out with a reckless group of mostly older skateboarders. Mid90s earned several nominations at the Berlin Internation Film Festival, the Independent Spirit Awards, and the Critics Choice awards.

Stutz, a documentary directed by Hill that follows the life and career of his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz and their conversations on mental health, their approach to therapy, and doctor-patient relationships, hit Netflix earlier this month.

Reeves is currently filming Ballerina, appearing as John Wick in the Ana de Armas-led John Wick spin-off about a young woman who seeks to avenge the death of her family. John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Outcome does not yet have a release date.

