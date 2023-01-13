Ke Huy Quan recalls Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher visiting the Temple of Doom set

Ke Huy Quan has recalled meeting Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan played Short Round in the film, which stars another Star Wars actor, Harrison Ford, as the adventuring archeologist Indiana Jones.

"We shot the majority of the movie in London at Elstree Studios. And one day, two grown-ups came to visit us, and I didn't even know who they were at that time," Quan told the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast. "And it was Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. And we just spent an entire afternoon together. It was not until after the movie when they showed me – when George Lucas screened Star Wars to me – that I realized that, 'Oh my God, that one afternoon I was having so much fun with Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia!'"

The actor recently reunited with Ford at Disney's D23 event, sharing a heartwarming picture of the duo together again. "As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look," Quan revealed of the moment. "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

Quan is currently a favorite to take home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once – and just won a Golden Globe for his performance, thanking Temple of Doom director Steven Spielberg in his acceptance speech.

The adventures of Indy will continue in Indiana Jones 5, which hits theaters on June 30, 2023. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else coming soon.