Indiana Jones stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunite in heartwarming photo at D23

Indy and Short Round have reunited – Indiana Jones co-stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan shared a heartwarming moment at this weekend's D23 Expo.

Quan, who played the young sidekick Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, posted a photo of himself hugging Ford on Instagram. "'I love you, Indy.' Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years," he captioned the picture, in which the two of them are looking extremely happy.

Ford was at D23 to promote Indiana Jones 5 – a trailer for the upcoming movie was shown behind closed doors during the Lucasfilm panel. Meanwhile, Quan attended the expo for the Marvel panel, where it was announced that he had joined the cast of Loki season 2. "Wait, is this not the Indiana Jones panel?" he joked as he joined his MCU co-stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia DiMartino on stage.

After Temple of Doom, Quan also starred in The Goonies in 1985 before taking a break from being in front of the camera and moving into production when he struggled to get roles. He made his return to acting in 2022 with Everything Everywhere All at Once opposite Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, a role for which he received critical acclaim.

Indiana Jones 5 arrives on the big screen on June 30, 2023, while Loki season 2 hits Disney Plus sometime in mid-2023. While we wait, take a look at our guide to the movie release dates that should be on your radar this year.