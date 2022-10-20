The story behind Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford’s reunion is even cuter than the picture

The picture of Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford’s Temple of Doom reunion at D23 went viral – but it turns out the story behind it is even sweeter. Short Round star Quan has now shared what led to the moment in an interview with the New York Times.

"We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there," Quan said in an excerpt shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) by reporter Kyle Buchanan. "We're in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, 'Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?' I'm thinking, 'Of course! I haven't seen him in 38 years.'"

Quan admitted that he was a bit apprehensive about the reunion as he didn’t know if Ford would recognize him all these years later. But, it turns out he needn’t have worried.

A post shared by Ke Huy Quan (@kehuyquan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look," he continued. "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

"When I wrapped my arms around him, all those wonderful memories I had on the set came flooding back. It felt so comfortable. It was amazing, and he's an amazing man – one of the most generous men on the planet."

Quan rose to fame as a child actor, appearing in Indiana Jones and The Goonies, before taking a 35-year break from making films. He made his on-screen return in the 2022 movie Everything Everywhere All At Once and will soon be starring in Loki season 2.

Indiana Jones 5 will be released on June 30, 2023. While we wait, check out all the other big movie release dates on the way in 2022 and beyond.