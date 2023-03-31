The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff wants to reunite with Mike Flanagan for live-action Poison Ivy

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff has thrown her hat into the ring to play Poison Ivy in live-action. The actor has already voiced the villain in both parts of the Batman: The Long Halloween animated movie.

"I can't quite say that I would sell my firstborn, because she's quite special to me [laughs]. But I would like shit twice and die to play Poison Ivy... And to work with Mike Flanagan again," Sackhoff told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab) at Megacon Orlando. "He is such a genius and so collaborative. Working on Oculus was so much fun for me because he allowed me to talk about what I wanted to do with her [the character Marie Russell] I love bringing physicality to the roles that I play and horror is no different... And he was so all in."

Flanagan may be entering the Batman universe himself, reportedly pitching a Clayface movie, though Flanagan took to Twitter (opens in new tab) after the report broke to clarify that the news was merely "speculative." Clayface is also reportedly a "big addition" to The Batman Part 2, with Flanagan's pitch not connected to that side of the DCU.

There are currently no announced plans for Poison Ivy in the new DCU, and the character hasn't been seen in a live-action theatrical movie since 1997's Batman & Robin, where she was played by Uma Thurman.

Sackhoff can currently be seen as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian season 3, which is releasing weekly on Disney Plus.

