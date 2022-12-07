Just Dance 2023 slashed by over 60% on PS5, Switch and Xbox at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might have ended, but we're still coming across some great gaming deals to help you over the holidays. Maybe as a cheap stocking filler? Or just another excuse to treat yourself? Regardless, anyone who is a fan of the Just Dance series is in luck today with Just Dance 2023 receiving a major discount at Amazon.

Ubisoft's latest edition of the dance rhythm phenomena only just launched a couple of weeks ago, but it can be picked up on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch for only $23.20 (opens in new tab). That's a huge 61% discount, equivalent to a saving of $36.79. It may only be a digital code, but surprisingly, this is the lowest price we've seen for the game since its November 22 release. It's an offer good enough to beat a lot of the Black Friday gaming deals we saw, and still, have live.

Furthermore, Amazon's Lighting deals has an even better saving on Just Dance 2022, with the game on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One available to purchase for as little as $7.98 (opens in new tab). So if you prefer last year's music choices (we're a bit partial to some Billie Eilish) or fancy saving $42.01 - an 84% discount - for one of the best dance games on the market, then here's your chance.

Today's best Just Dance 2023 deals

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2023 (PlayStation 5) | $59.99 $23.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $36.79 - This huge 61% discount brings Just Dance 2023 (which only launched in November) down to $23. That's a big saving to be made on a new game on Sony's next-gen console. UK: £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2023 (Nintendo Switch) | $59.99 $23.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $36.79 - Nintendo fans can take away Just Dance 2023 with a pin set for less than $25 today. That's a 61% discount and cash saving of $36.79 for a game launched in November. UK: £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2023 (Xbox Series X/S) | $59.99 $23.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $36.79 - Those on Xbox can get the same great deal, making a saving of over $35 for a game that's not even been out a month. This digital code works across both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. UK: £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

More of today's best Just Dance deals

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2022 (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One) | $49.99 $7.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $42.01 - Down by a record-breaking 84%, Just Dance 2022 on Xbox can be acquired for less than $8. It doesn't get cheaper than this really, making for a great stocking filler or gift for that dancer in your life.