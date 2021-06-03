Jupiter's Legacy isn't officially cancelled, but it's almost definitely cancelled

Jupiter's Legacy appears to have been cancelled by Netflix after just one season.

Though Netflix hasn't officially announced the news, co-creator Mark Millar posted an update to Twitter detailing where the franchise would be headed, and revealed that the cast of Jupiter's Legacy have been released from their contract.

"Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter's Legacy saga," Millar wrote. "We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."

Instead of Jupiter's Legacy season 2, Netflix is instead moving forward with a live-action spinoff series about the villains of the universe, titled Supercrooks. It will be based on the comic series of the same name by Millar and Leinil Francis Yu.

On the series, Millar wrote: "I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail.

"Jupiter's Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine, and so I'm happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back."

This will be the second Supercrooks project to hit Netflix – an anime series is already on the way, and Millar wrote in a follow-up Tweet: "Note: Supercrooks will appear first as an Anime series from Studio Bones later this year. [Leinil Francis Yu] & I have created a lot of new stuff for this show and it's looking fantastic. It'll be previewed at the Annecy animation festival in France later this month!"

The anime series will focus on criminal Johnny Bolt as he plans for a heist – it's unknown what the live-action series will be about at this stage, however.

Millar's statement appears to leave the door open for a potential future installment of Jupiter's Legacy, and Deadline report that the series won't be continuing, but, according to their sources, could return "in a different iteration." Netflix also still have several other Millarworld projects in the works.

Jupiter's Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Matt Lanter, Andrew Horton, Elena Kampouris, and Ian Quinlan. It's currently streaming on Netflix, and if you're all caught up, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to watch now.