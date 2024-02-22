Before he joins Fantastic Four, Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn has lined up a movie with one of the best sci-fi horror directors

After just landing the role of the Human Torch in Marvel’s reboot of the Fantastic Four, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has lined up another exciting new movie.

Per Deadline, he’s in talks to join a new A24 movie helmed by Men and Ex Machina director Alex Garland. The film is currently untitled but we know it's a war picture, which is co-directed by The Terminal List producer Ray Mendoza and is also set to star May December’s Charles Melton.

Very little else is known at this stage about the movie, aside from the names attached. This isn’t unexpected with a Garland movie though, as lots of mystery often surrounds his work, before it hits the big screen.

It’s thought though that work on this will begin soon and will shoot later this year, releasing prior to Fantastic Four. That MCU reboot is due to start filming this year too and will be released in 2025.

Mendoza and Garland worked together previously on the upcoming Civil War, which is set to be released on April 12. That movie stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Nick Offerman, and Jesse Plemons, and follows a group of journalists trying to stop an escalating Second American Civil War.

Quinn is certainly staying busy in 2024, with a number of releases also coming out this year. Among them is the A Quiet Place prequel, which he stars in alongside Lupita Nyong'o. Then he’s also got Hoard (which you can read about in our exclusive interview here) and Gladiator 2 coming later in the year.

