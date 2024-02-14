Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn to lead horror movie from American Psycho author

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis is making his directorial debut with a horror movie starring Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn.

Variety reports the news, and describes the movie as an "elevated horror". The film, titled Relapse, will see Quinn's Matt Cullen enter rehab in the aftermath of witnessing a horrible death at a party. It's after Matt checks out, though, that things seem to go wrong.

"Fueled by his unstable personality and the invading power of social media, Matt's paranoia grows, messing up with his rehabilitation program," says the synopsis. "As he starts using again, a mysterious presence starts growing around Matt, and a monster that has been haunting him since he was a teenager reveals itself. His therapist tries to help, convinced that the monster is actually in Matt's head."

"I grew up watching the iconic horror movies of the 1970s," Ellis said. "I've written Lunar Park, a horror novel, as a homage to Stephen King. It seems appropriate that my first feature would be a horror film. There is a simplicity to Relapse that seems like the perfect form for my directing debut: something direct and impactful."

Quinn was a breakout fan favorite of Stranger Things season 4, though – spoiler alert – his character Eddie Munson tragically died, so we can assume he won't be part of the upcoming Stranger Things season 5 (unless a flashback is on the cards). Quinn will be seen in Gladiator 2 later this year, though, starring opposite the likes of Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Paul Mescal.

Relapse doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else 2024 has in store.