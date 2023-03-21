Jon Landau reveals why they've already filmed Avatar 4's first act

Producer Jon Landau has revealed why act I of Avatar 4 has already been filmed.

"We were not just filming Avatar 2, we were actually filming and capturing for 2, 3, and the first act of movie 4," Landau told the audience at a press for the Avatar: The Way of Water digital release (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)). "Truth be told, there's a time cut after the end of the first act [of Avatar 4] and we needed to get all the kids before they got older."

Avatar: The Way of Water has now made $2.2433 billion at the global box office since it was released in December 2022. The only two movies above the sequel in the all-time rankings are the first Avatar movie at $2.9 billion and Avengers: Endgame at $2.7 billion.

"We’ve completed most of the first act of ‘Avatar 4’ and there were logistical reasons why we needed to do that," Landau told Variety (opens in new tab) at the Busan International Film Festival back in October 2022. "We’ve designed most of the whole movie for ‘Avatar 4’ but we haven’t actually filmed all of it – just the first act. With each sequel, we’re going to introduce audiences to new cultures and new biomes. We don’t leave behind the cultures that we’ve met."

Avatar 3 is reportedly set to introduce a new fire species also known as the 'ash people.' (opens in new tab)

Avatar 3 is slated for a 2024 release date, with Avatar 4 set to follow in 2026. A fifth Avatar movie is planned for 2028.