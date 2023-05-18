John Wick 4 is heading to digital release this month

John Wick: Chapter 4 has landed a home entertainment release – and it’s probably sooner than you thought. The fourth installment of the neon-streaked action thriller is arriving on digital release on May 23 in the US and May 29 in the UK.

Then, just a few weeks later, it will be heading to DVD and Blu-ray on June 12 in the UK. Lionsgate has shared that the release will feature lots of exclusive content too, including behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Among those listed for the physical release is a special film on John Wick's suits and a play-by-play of the biggest fight scenes. US releases will also feature a special featurette on 'The World of Wick' too.

It's not been too long since the movie was released in cinemas. It came out on March 24, making it two months between the releases. The latest movie in the franchise earned some stellar reviews. Total Film gave it four stars, calling it "a full-on fourquel whose attempts to up the action ante yield frequently blistering results".

Currently, it's not clear what the future holds for the John Wick movies after the dramatic ending of the latest film. However, Lionsgate is still very keen to continue the assassin's story. We've also got plenty of spin-offs on the way too, including The Continental and Ballerina.

The latter stars Ana de Armas and will be out next year in June – but don't worry, Keanu Reeves has also filmed a cameo for that too.

For more upcoming movies, check out our round-up of 2023 movie release dates.