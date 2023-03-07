John Wick 4 first reactions call it one of the greatest Hollywood action movies ever made

The first reactions for John Wick: Chapter 4 are in, and they’re pretty glowing. The upcoming fourth movie in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise sees John Wick take on the High Table, but he’ll meet some new enemies along the way. Clocking in at an almost three-hour runtime, the first social media reviews praise the action, set pieces, and character development of the new movie.

GamesRadar’s Molly Edwards wrote (opens in new tab): "#JohnWick4 is NEXT LEVEL. The action sequences are the best of the series, Keanu Reeves is as excellent as always, and some fantastic new characters, locations, and concepts are introduced. My fave movie of the year so far!"

Total Film’s News Editor Jordan Farley added (opens in new tab): "For better and worse the action almost never stops in #JohnWick4. Moment to moment fight choreography is as thrilling as ever but the set-pieces don’t have enough variety to sustain their jumbo size. Wick’s Looney Tunes pratfalls stretch credulity, even in a world this heightened."

The Wrap’s Scott Mendelson was another fan, as he tweeted (opens in new tab): "#JohnWick4 is, at least from a technical pov, one of the greatest Hollywood action movies ever made. It's visually gorgeous w/ stunningly complicated & creative setpieces. I honestly don't know how they safely did some of these scenes. It's a towering artistic achievement."

Movie critic Courtney Howard called (opens in new tab) the movie "brawny, bold & badass". "#JohnWick4 brilliantly balances vested stakes with an absolutely spectacular, high-octane thrill ride," she wrote. "A soaring, searing, scorching chapter in the saga. The wildest time you’ll have at the movies this year. A pure adrenaline rush."

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell tweeted (opens in new tab): "John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it's long, but it's outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal, and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that'll have fans talking…"

Slash Film’s Vanessa Armstrong said (opens in new tab) John Wick 4 is “the best movie” she’s seen in ages. "It's like a Greek epic that's, yes, full of unparalleled action (and guns), and the set pieces are phenomenal," she wrote. "But it's also about relationships and love. What a breathtaking, heartrending story! I can't wait to see it again."

Critic Katie Walsh agreed, writing (opens in new tab): "I really liked #JohnWick4! Amazing to remember that big franchise blockbusters can look like this (good). Dan Lausten, you have my heart, my sword, my whatever. Didn't feel too long, you can ignore the lore (who cares!!). There is one (1) thing that I hated (because it's dumb)."

John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theaters on March 24. For more on other upcoming movies, check out our 2023 movie release dates.