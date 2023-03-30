John Wick producer reveals how much of a role Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick have in Ballerina spin-off

John Wick will have an "extended cameo" in the upcoming Ballerina spin-off according to producer Erica Lee.

Speaking in an interview with Collider (opens in new tab), Lee mentions how Ballerina – which stars Ana de Armas as the titular assassin – will feature familiar faces from the wider John Wick universe. That includes Ian McShane’s Winston, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, and a certain Keanu Reeves. Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back.

"Ian has a little bit more to do, and John Wick is an extended cameo. He shot for about a week. Lance shot for a day," Lee said, hinting that Charon’s role would be slightly smaller than Wick’s part.

She continued, "Those were last minute adds in a way, too. How do we merge the worlds a bit more, so there's a bit of more of brand continuity? Because obviously, she's a ballerina in the Ruska Roma School, so that was having Anjelica [Huston] as The Director was always an organic way in, and she always did check into a Continental. But then it was fun to have Ian and Lance come. I didn't know if Keanu was going to do the movie. I think we had always hoped he would."

Ballerina is set between the events of John Wick 3 and John Wick 4. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the spin-off is slated for "spring or summer” 2024." In the same interview, Lionsgate boss Joe Drake said the studio is "not ready to say goodbye to Keanu Reeves’ world-class hitman."

