Is there a John Wick 4 post-credits scene? How many are there?

Does John Wick 4 have a post-credits scene? It's a perfectly reasonable question, as the after-credits stinger is no longer just the province of the superhero genre. No previous Wick movie has had anything after the credits, so you might be thinking it's safe to leave once the film comes to an end.

If you're headed out to the theater now – or if you're watching the credits roll as we speak – then we've got what you need to know below. First, in a non-spoiler section, we reveal if there's a post credits scene and, if so, how many there are. After that, we dig deep into major spoilers for John Wick 4, so proceed with caution.

How many John Wick 4 post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

There is one John Wick 4 post-credits scene, and it comes right at the very end of the movie, once all the credits have rolled. That means sitting through the stylized credits with the actors' names, all the way through till the very last moment of the runtime.

If you're pressed for time, though, it might be helpful to know that the scene, while very cool, isn't essential to the plot – instead, it sets up a potential story for the future.

What happens in the John Wick 4 post-credits scene? *Spoilers*

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Throughout the film, Donnie Yen's Caine has been trying to win his freedom from the High Table to protect his daughter.

Caine is tasked with killing John Wick, and this takes him to the Continental Hotel in Osaka. There, he fights Hiroyuki Sanada's Shimazu and kills him in a sword duel, right in front of Shimazu's daughter, Akira (Rina Sawayama). Akira goes to grab her father's sword and fight Caine, but he tells her not to – then says he'll be waiting for her as she limps away.

At the end of the film, John Wick sacrifices his life in a duel with Caine, which frees Caine from his obligation to the High Table. That seems like a happy ending for the assassin… until after the credits, that is.

The post-credits stinger sees Caine listening to his daughter play violin outside once more, in an echo of his introductory scene. But, looking furious and moving through the crowd is Akira – and she's carrying a knife. The scene cuts to black before we find out what happens next, but it's safe to assume bloodshed is on the cards. Whether this is followed up in a potential spin-off remains to be seen.

