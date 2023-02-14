John Wick 4 runtime revealed – and it's nearly three hours

The runtime for John Wick: Chapter 4 has been revealed – and it's the longest movie in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.

According to Collider (opens in new tab), the movie clocks in at two hours and 49 minutes, including credits. The previous three John Wick movies had runtimes of one hour 41 minutes, two hours two minutes, and two hours 11 minutes respectively, so the fourth installment will be the longest by a fairly significant length of time.

It seems like this runtime will be justified, though. "John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the [John Wick] films, which is saying a lot. And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show," leading man Keanu Reeves told Total Film in the latest issue of the magazine (opens in new tab). "John Wick: Chapter 4 is our opus," he added. "Oh my god, it’s crazy, man! It’s banana cakes!"

Alongside Reeves, the cast of the upcoming movie also sees the return of Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, as well as new additions Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, and Bill Skarsgård as Wick's antagonist, the Marquis.

Chad Stahelski returns to the director's chair, while Shay Hatten and Michael Finch co-wrote the script. Elsewhere in the John Wick universe, a spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas, Ballerina, is in the works, along with a prequel series titled The Continental.

John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives on the big screen on March 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting movie release dates coming our way in 2023.