John Wick 4 sees Keanu Reeves' character "come to terms" with the consequences of his actions

"In John Wick 4, I would say, John comes to terms with how what he does affects people that he cares about," director Chad Stahelski tells Total Film (opens in new tab) in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Oppenheimer on the cover. "There's always got to be consequences for your actions. And in this, we're starting to see that John understands what the consequences are."

He pauses. "Not that it curbs him in any way."

Good. The last thing you’d want to see is Keanu Reeves’ suited-and-booted assassin holding back, especially after vowing in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum to take on underworld authority the High Table. While that episode took Wick to Morocco, this latest installment goes further afield, with filming taking place in Berlin, Paris, and – most excitingly – Osaka, Japan.

"I'm a huge fan of Chambara films – sword-fighting films, samurai films – from Harakiri to Seven Samurai," says Stahelski. "I can literally name off all 26 episodes of Zatoichi plus the TV shows! So, obviously, that's a huge influence. This one has a very Japanese theme to it. It's about a certain code, whether it's friendship or the art of living." It feels apt. "Even though everyone in the movie is a bad guy, there's a code."

It's also given John Wick: Chapter 4 a decidedly Asian flavor, with new cast members including Chinese martial arts superstar Donnie Yen, Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, and Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama, making her big-screen debut as a fighter named Akira.

So does Yen – who played the legendary Ip Man on screen – get to fight with Reeves? "I would say they will have their moment," grins Stahelski.

