John Wick 4 director's cut is coming, Chad Stahelski confirms

A longer version of John Wick 4 is on the way, director Chad Stahelksi has confirmed. The film was already a hefty 2 hours and 49 minutes (including credits) when it hit theaters, but we can now look forward to even more Wick action.

"Yeah, I've been working on the director's cut, the extended cut, which we've almost finished," Stahelski told ComicBookMovie.com. "There's about another, I think, 10 to 15 minutes we put back in. We cut out a big chunk of Berlin, a whole character called The Frau, which is a pretty funny scene with John, and another scene between him and Tracker, a few other little action beats that we put back in."

He continued: "I mean, yeah, there's always stuff we take out because it doesn't fit the pacing. I think the stuff is all super quality, I love the choreo, I love the characters. It just didn't – as a whole, it changed the pace of the film, and I didn't think I could get, you know, two hour and 38 minute film in there if it felt slow. I think we got away with it because it felt driven, it felt like it was very purposeful, and I didn't want to upset that pace. And, if it has to go, it has to go."

While John Wick 4 had a very definitive ending, the franchise will soon be back for more. Spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is arriving next year, while this year brings The Continental, a prequel TV show focused on a young Winston.

Much, much more is in the works, too, with Lionsgate motion picture group chairman Joe Drake confirming a fifth film, AAA video game, and other potential spin-offs are in the pipeline.

There's no release date for the John Wick 4 director's cut just yet, but while you wait, check out our guide to all this year's upcoming major movie release dates for everything else 2023 has in store.