Jessica Jones season 3 is coming soon and Marvel confirms it will close out the series

A new Jessica Jones season 3 teaser from Marvel is here, and it confirms that the end is nigh. Jessica Jones season 3 will be the final part of the series, and likely the end of the Netflix-exclusive-series branch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. The image doesn't seem to hide too many teasers, just showing Jones' bloody business card and the usual tools of her trade (keys, notebook, liquor), though it does confirm that the third season is "coming soon" to Netflix.

"Everything changes, and nothing really changes. People die, new people are born, and we exist in between." The final season of Marvel's @JessicaJones is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HswnJuCdvaMay 6, 2019

We learned back in February that The Punisher will not have a third season , and a return for Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders doesn't seem to be in the cards. Jessica Jones was one of the best-received of all the Marvel-Netflix series, so hopefully its final season will be a good note for that corner of the shared universe to go out on.

It is possible that the characters will return in some form in future Marvel Cinematic Universe properties, especially any new series that may appear on the Disney+ streaming service once it goes live in November. For its part, Disney made it sound like ending the series was Netflix's call in an open letter, and heavily hinted that it may bring them back in one form or another: "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters... but you know Marvel better than that."