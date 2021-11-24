Jeremy Renner won't re-watch Avengers: Endgame because it's too emotional

Jeremy Renner has said he'll never re-watch Avengers: Endgame.

"I saw it at the premiere, but that was just something to celebrate for all of us," Renner told BBC Radio 1. "We were all laughing and weeping, and it was a lot, it was a lot to do. I'll never watch that again. It was a difficult experience. We were all just a sobbing mess and we're laughing. It's amazing, we were like audience members, and that was awesome to experience. That was a lovely, beautiful experience to share."

Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga of the MCU, and bid goodbye to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, as well as Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff (although she had one final appearance in the prequel Black Widow), and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers – but he could also be making an MCU comeback.

Renner can currently be seen in Hawkeye, Clint Barton's first solo project in the MCU. The series also sees the on-screen debut of Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

"Clint's someone that we haven't gotten to spend a lot of time with obviously, over the course of the films," director Rhys Thomas, who shares directing duties with Bert & Bertie, told GamesRadar+. "We get to see where he's at, we're two years after the events of Endgame. And so we get to see what he's been doing and how he's dealing with his past."

Along with Clint and Kate, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will also feature in the series – and Vincent D'Onofrio's social media activity might be hinting at an appearance from Kingpin, too.

Hawkeye releases weekly on Disney Plus. While you wait for the next episode, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.