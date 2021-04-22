Jeremy Renner celebrates Hawkeye Disney Plus series finishing filming with new photo

The Hawkeye Disney Plus series has wrapped filming, according to star Jeremy Renner.

"Last day, for Now…" Renner wrote on his Instagram Story, along with a behind the scenes picture of himself looking a little worse for wear, with cuts on his face. "This is not a goodbye, but a see you soon" he continued, adding: "Thank you cast, crew, and Marvel" Check out the Story below.

(Image credit: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Renner also posted another picture to Instagram confirming the series has wrapped, captioned: "Bravo to everyone @marvel @disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team @heidimoneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work [put] into this show!!! We can't wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey... #hawkeye"

Not much is known about the plot of Hawkeye just yet, but Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop is making her MCU debut in the series, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who will first appear in Black Widow, is also set to feature in the show. Renner's Instagram post also seems to hint that this won't be the last time we see the archer Avenger, either – though nothing has been confirmed about a future appearance just yet.

Kate Bishop is also one of several Young Avengers recently introduced to the MCU. In WandaVision, we met Tommy and Billy Maximoff, while Avengers: Endgame introduced us to an older Cassie Lang, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier briefly featured an appearance from Eli Bradley. There's been no word on a potential Young Avengers project, though.

Hawkeye isn't the only Marvel series arriving to Disney Plus soon, either. Loki is arriving in June, while Ms. Marvel and What If...? are expected to arrive in 2021, with She-Hulk set to land in 2022. There's also Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and a Wakanda series from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on the way, though none have release windows just yet.

The Hawkeye series doesn't have a firm premiere date at the moment, but while you wait, you can check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.