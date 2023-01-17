Jenna Ortega has regrets about her viral Wednesday dance scene

Jenna Ortega thinks she could have done "so much" more with her viral dance scene in Netflix's Wednesday.

The clip, which sees Ortega bust a move to 'Goo Goo Muck' by The Cramps, has been viewed over 8 million times on Twitter, 50 million times on Youtube, and went viral on TikTok with hundreds of thousands of users recreating her mesmerizing moves.

"Some of the moves I had planned, some of it was [improvised]. That was one of the scenes that I stay awake at night thinking about," The actor told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) on the Golden Globes red carpet. "There was so much I could have done and should have done. So, the fact that anyone has shown any appreciation or even tried it themselves is unfathomable to me."

Ortega also (unknowingly) had COVID at the time of filming, and even asked if she could re-do the scene, but there wasn't time: "I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus."

The actor previously told NME (opens in new tab) that she took her moves from punk icon Siouxsie Sioux, having watched the music video for their single 'Happy House' prior to filming the scene. She also tweeted (opens in new tab) her gratitude to "Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80s" for helping her out with the scene.

Wednesday has been renewed for a second season – and has become one of Netflix's most streamed shows of all time. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.