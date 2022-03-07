Jeff Goldblum shares dinosaur-themed pics with Laura Dern and Sam Neill

Jeff Goldblum has shared some dino-themed photos of himself with his Jurassic Park co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill on Instagram.

The trio return for Jurassic World 3 (officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion), reprising their roles as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm, respectively – the first time all three characters have been on screen together since 1993's Jurassic Park.

The three photos posted to Instagram show the actors posing in front of a large, lit-up cut-out of the franchise logo with the caption "REUNITED!!!".

The upcoming movie will take place four years after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and sees the prehistoric creatures free from the park and inhabiting the world at large – to disastrous consequences. Alongside Goldblum, Neill, and Dern, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Velociraptor handler Owen Grady and the park’s operations manager Claire Dearing.

"Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do," director Colin Trevorrow told Total Film . "They’re not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they’re going to collide at a certain point... there’s this tension. It’s not structured necessarily in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works."