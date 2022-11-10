Jason Momoa shoots down a Zack Snyder rumor about his DC project, but offers more teases

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been teasing a mystery dream DC project, which led many to speculate that Zack Snyder could be returning to the DCU. The director hasn't made a new DC movie since 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, while Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director's cut of the 2017 theatrical release, hit HBO Max in 2021.

Along with the DC tease, though, Momoa also shared on Instagram that something exciting was happening with someone he referred to as "Maestro." But, as he explained to CinemaBlend (opens in new tab), these two things are unrelated – and neither has anything to do with Snyder.

"Those two have no relation. It was two days of amazing news. That one is like beyond, that one trumps the DC one," Momoa said. He also confirmed that Maestro is not Snyder: "No. No, no, no, no. You have to dig deeper. It's the Holy Grail. And it's different than the DC thing. And I really can't say anything. That's it."

"I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that," Momoa previously told ET Canada (opens in new tab). "There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned."

Just what Momoa's exciting secret news is will have to remain a mystery for now, then. He'll next appear in the DCU in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is due for release December 25, 2023.

