Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter star addresses Marvel future

Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter star James D'Arcy has talked about his potential Marvel future.

The actor played Edwin Jarvis throughout Agent Carter, opposite Hayley Atwell's titular character, and appeared for a cameo in the same role in Joe and Anthony Russo's Endgame.

"I loved the experience, and I was really lucky – the Russo brothers have been very, very good to me, and they very sweetly invited me back to be in Endgame briefly, which was great," D'Arcy told Digital Spy (opens in new tab).

"And, you know, as I've said before, the Marvel universe is a funny old place. Nobody is ever dead. And now they're into the metaverse," the actor added, probably meaning the multiverse, which was blasted open in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home. D'Arcy also said he'd be open to a return, explaining he "loved playing Jarvis."

Agent Carter ran for two seasons, but its status in the Marvel canon is up in the air. Likewise, the Netflix shows, which are now streaming on Disney Plus under the new name of the Defenders Saga, may or may not be MCU canon. Charlie Cox's Daredevil did appear in No Way Home, though, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin had a role in Hawkeye.

"They're trying their best to keep Daredevil as part of the canon. Hawkeye is part of the canon of what we did at Daredevil," D'Onofrio told GamesRadar+ (opens in new tab). With a Daredevil reboot reportedly in production, the mystery may be cleared up sooner rather than later.

Next up on the Marvel release slate is Doctor Strange 2, which is another multiverse-hopping adventure. Meanwhile, Moon Knight continues weekly on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

If you're up to speed, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.