January 2023 PS Plus games confirmed: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2

The rumors are true: PlayStation Plus' free games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.

Shortly before the holidays, the prolific - and super reliable - leaker Billbil-kun of French forum DealLabs revealed that the free offerings for next month will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5/PS4), Fallout 76 (PS4), and Axiom Verge 2 (PS4/PS5)... and now, Sony has confirmed the line-up.

Don't forget, these games will be available for all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier you subscribe to, and will be waiting for you from January 3 to February 7 inclusively.

There's still time to grab December's freebies, too, by the way; head on over to the PlayStation Store before January 2 to secure your copy of Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4), Biomutant (PS5/PS4), and Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition (PS5/PS4).

What was your top PlayStation game this year? Sony has launched its annual PlayStation Wrap-Up site that, like Spotify Wrapped, lets you relive all of your gaming moments from this year ( Steam also launched a similar feature this year, too).

Fans can log in using their PSN to get a breakdown of all of their gaming stats, like the amount of hours played, top games for the year, trophy highlights, and PlayStation Plus details.

"While it's been a pretty strange year for the gaming industry as a whole, for PlayStation, 2022 has been bookended by absolute brilliance," Sam wrote in her brilliant PlayStation Year in Review feature. "By starting the year with Horizon Forbidden West and ending it with God of War Ragnarok, Sony managed to deliver two highly-anticipated sequels that have done well to surpass the standards set by their predecessors.

"But it didn't stop there," she adds. "In a year that's been almost overshadowed by the sheer presence of Elden Ring, Sony has been pushing out interesting and unique exclusives that might not be quite as console-defining as Aloy or Kratos' latest adventures, but do well to round out the current library. It's certainly been a great year for PlayStation gaming, and in between Sony has been setting the stage for what's to come in 2023."