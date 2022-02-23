Jamie Lee Curtis says goodbye to Halloween franchise in now-deleted message

Jamie Lee Curtis has bid goodbye to the Halloween franchise in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The actor first played Laurie Strode in the '78 original movie, and has lately reprised her role in David Gordon Green's new trilogy of films: Halloween, Halloween Kills, and the upcoming Halloween Ends.

"A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies," Curtis wrote (H/T ComicBook.com). "I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy.

"It's all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie, and the creative teams at BLUMHOUSE, TRANCAS, MIRAMAX, ROUGHHOUSE, and UNIVERSAL and my Strode Strong women, Judy [Greer], Andi [Matichak], and Kyle [Richards] as well as my nemesis, James [Jude Courtney]. Here are a few images that will remind me of the wonderful time we all had. I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can't wait for the fans to see the movie."

Curtis has said before that she likely won't return as Laurie after Halloween Ends. "I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her," she told Total Film.

"And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that," she added. "I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy."

Halloween Ends arrives this October 14, 2022. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best horror movies ever to get in the spooky spirit.