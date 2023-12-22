Aquaman's James Wan looks to be making a movie (and video game) based on an iconic H.P. Lovecraft horror story

Aquaman's James Wan looks to be making a movie based on one of H.P. Lovecraft's most iconic horror stories, The Call of Cthulhu – which, in turn, is going to be adapted into a video game.

Bear with us... So, on Thursday, December 21, Deadline published a report that revealed Sino-American fund Stars-Hana have plans to turn a bunch of "film projects" produced by the likes of Wan, Roy Lee, and Sam Raimi into playable titles. A team-up between Peter Luo's Stars Collective, Chinese firm Hana Investment and Starlight Media, Stars-Hana announced it'd be investing in verticals including film, TV, comics, games, collectibles, consumer goods, AI and new tech over a three-year period back at an LA event in November.

While promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recently, Wan described The Call of Cthulhu as a "dream project" and admitted that it's something he's been quietly working on for five years. Published as part of pulp magazine Weird Tales in February 1928, Lovecraft's original short story consists of three interconnected parts, as a man named Francis Wayland Thurston uncovers his dead uncle's dealings with a mysterious cult.

As Thurston learns through his late relative's notes, the cult worships Cthulhu, a dragon-octopus monsters that lives in the sunken corpse city of R'lyeh, and whose dreams influence reality.

Stars-Hana proposed game slate also featured adaptations of Wan's upcoming sci-fi thrillers Mass Extinction and GMO, Every House is Haunted, from Raimi and Lee, The Burden, from Wan and Raimi, Jon M. Chu's Mark Karpeles biopic The Goxfather, and The Garfield Movie, starring Chris Pratt.

"This initiative marks a significant stride in blending the worlds of cinema and gaming, promising a diverse array of entertainment options for audiences worldwide," Luo said in a statement. "We have an amazing partner in Hana Investment to realize this vision and welcome exciting new relationships with Tencent and others to deliver exciting new experiences."

