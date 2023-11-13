New trailer reveals Chris Pratt's Garfield voice, and he sounds… like Chris Pratt

The first trailer for The Garfield movie is here – and the internet has mixed reactions to our first look at Chris Pratt's performance as the titular animated orange cat.

"Why is Chris Pratt not even acting he's just talking completely in his normal voice," tweeted one user. "Like there wasn't even an attempt."

"ITS LITERALLY JUST CHRIS PRATT," wrote another frustrated Twitter user. "CAN HE DO ANY OTHER IMPRESSION OTHER THAN HIS NORMAL VOICE."

Not everyone was down on the trailer, though. "The first trailer for The Garfield Movie just dropped today and overall, I like what it's going for so far," said one more optimistic Tweeter. "The animation looks nice and Chris Pratt does work well as Garfield. I have faith that Mark Dindal is making something fun here. Eager to see the full film."

The trailer introduces us to Garfield as a hungry abandoned kitten, who meets and bonds with human Jon over a shared love of Italian food at a restaurant. His new life of creature comforts, however, is later disrupted by the reappearance of his long-lost father, street cat Vic (Samuel L. Jackson), who drags Garfield and his canine pal Odie into a high-stakes heist.

Alongside Pratt and Jackson, the animated movie's voice cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, Ving Rhames, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

The Garfield Movie is set to hit the big screen on May 24, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the biggest upcoming movies on the way this year and beyond.