James Gunn reveals Peacemaker character will appear in a "future big DC movie"

James Gunn has revealed that a character from Peacemaker will appear in a "big" upcoming DC movie.

"It is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters... I mean one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that's from here," he told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast .

"So we are connected to all of this... who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they're massive players in [Avengers:] Infinity War and [Avengers:] Endgame. So who knows what's going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever."

The Suicide Squad spin-off series sees John Cena's titular character, an antihero who believes in peace at any cost (no matter how many people he has to kill), take center stage. He's joined by Steve Agee as John Economos and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, two of Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) colleagues who also appeared in The Suicide Squad and are now Peacemaker's new handlers. Danielle Brooks and Chukwudi Iwuji also join the cast – plus, with five episodes still to air, there may still be some more new faces appearing.

Which character – and which movie they'll be appearing in – remains to be seen, though. Upcoming DC movies include Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which are all due to be released later this year. Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle will follow in 2023.